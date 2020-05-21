× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Socorro C. Bustos, age 69 of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She is survived by four siblings: Jose (Eva) Bustos, Jorge (Maria) Bustos, Jesus (Carmen) Bustos and Sandra (Isidro) Nuno; nieces and nephews: Nina (Noel) Garcia, Eva Maria Autry, Monica Bustos, Olivia (Fernando) Rodriguez, Daniel (Lorena) Bustos, Roxanne (Jorge) Valdez, Marisa (Braulio) Segovino, Claudia Bustos, Isaac (Anna) Bustos, Adrian (Becky) Bustos, Andres (Tony) Bustos, Alexandra Bustos and Jesse Bustos, Sabrina Nuno and Shannon Nuno; grand nieces and nephews: Randy Autry, Aidan Autry, Fernando Rodriguez, Mateo Rodriguez, Tomas Rodriguez, Layla Valdez, Vega, Liana, Camila, Fabian and Rolland Bustos; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in Mexico, Chicago, IL and NW Indiana. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose A. and Guadalupe C. Bustos.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Carlos Sosa officiating. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Socorro was a wonderful and joyful person who will always be remembered. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com