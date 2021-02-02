 Skip to main content
Sofia Axarides (nee Mouratides)

Aug. 8, 1942 - Jan. 29, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Sofia Axarides (nee Mouratides) entered into Heaven to be with her beloved husband of 58 years, Theofilos on January 29, 2021. Sofia, originally from Kastoria (Pentavrisos, Greece), married and moved later to the USA in 1968.

She is survived by her four loving children: Timmy (Betty) Axarides, Carol (Andrew) Mitrakis, Patricia (George) Mavraganis and Mary Axarides; six grandchildren: Christo, Theofilos, Kiki, Sofia, Theofilos and Niko.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Schererville. Visitiation will take place at the Church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville.

She was an active member of St. George Church. Sofia was an amazing woman that had a smile which lit up any room. She will be greatly missed, always loved and remembered.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, Schereville, 219-322-6616.

