HAMMOND, IN - Sondra J. Welch, age 82 of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elmo; daughter, Brenda (Scott Alsip) Welch; grandson, Derik (Rosemary) Masepohl; sisters: Donna Hasten, Joyce Doughty and Janice Hansen; half sisters: Lilly Wagonblast and Harriet Elea; and great granddaughter, Lola Jean-Marie. Sondra was preceded in passing by her parents: Harry and Lola; her sister, Patricia and her half brother, Adam.