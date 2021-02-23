 Skip to main content
HAMMOND, IN - Sondra J. Welch, age 82 of Hammond, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Elmo; daughter, Brenda (Scott Alsip) Welch; grandson, Derik (Rosemary) Masepohl; sisters: Donna Hasten, Joyce Doughty and Janice Hansen; half sisters: Lilly Wagonblast and Harriet Elea; and great granddaughter, Lola Jean-Marie. Sondra was preceded in passing by her parents: Harry and Lola; her sister, Patricia and her half brother, Adam.

Sondra was a member of Community of Christ Church in Highland, and Just For Fun Strummer's Ukulele Club at Lincoln Center. She was a former cook for Woodmar Child Development Center. She had a love for nature.

Private services were entrusted to LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN (219) 845-3600. www.lahaynefuneralhome.com

