Sondra K. Mackin (nee Mishler), age 84 of Portage, IN passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. She was born on April 28, 1938 in Carroll, IA to Duane and Alberta (Firebaugh) Mishler, who preceded her in death.

She was a loving sister to Charlotte Moore, Roberta Doherty and Duane Mishler Jr. Sondra was married to and is survived by the love of her life, Dick Mackin.

She was mother to and is survived by children, Reid (Amanda) Mackin, Kristi (Don Bogard) Mackin, and Kelli (Brian) Hennessy. She was grandmother to seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Sondra graduated from Gary Edison High School and attended Indiana University where she earned her Bachelor's Degree. She attained her Master's in Education from Valparaiso University. Sondra was a teacher at Kyle Elementary and retired in 2003. She was a substitute teacher for 12 more years in all eight Portage elementary schools.

Sondra enjoyed singing all her life and sang in many church choirs. She sang solos, duets with her husband, and in trios. She especially loved singing barbershop music in a variety of quartets and choruses. Her summers were spent fishing on Lake Nokomis in Wisconsin with her family.

Per Sondra's wishes, there will be no services held at this time.