WHEATFIELD, IN - Sonny P. Castor, age 73, of Wheatfield, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, just two days short of his 49-year wedding anniversary. He is survived by his loving wife: Cynthia (nee Cadiao); children: John Michael (Christie) Castor and Jean Michelle (Richard) Cunanan; grandchildren: Chinnie, Richelle, Jude, and Denise; brothers: Conrad (Ester) Castor, Ed (Tess) Castor, Leandro Castor, Marc (Tess) Castor, Johnny Castor, and Jacob Castor; sisters: Christina Castor, Catherine (Steve) Gunty, and Aurea (Dan) Duncan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Jacobo Evangelista Castor and Abundia P. Castor (nee Pelayo); and brother Roberto Castor.