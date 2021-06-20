WHEATFIELD, IN - Sonny P. Castor, age 73, of Wheatfield, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, just two days short of his 49-year wedding anniversary. He is survived by his loving wife: Cynthia (nee Cadiao); children: John Michael (Christie) Castor and Jean Michelle (Richard) Cunanan; grandchildren: Chinnie, Richelle, Jude, and Denise; brothers: Conrad (Ester) Castor, Ed (Tess) Castor, Leandro Castor, Marc (Tess) Castor, Johnny Castor, and Jacob Castor; sisters: Christina Castor, Catherine (Steve) Gunty, and Aurea (Dan) Duncan; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Dr. Jacobo Evangelista Castor and Abundia P. Castor (nee Pelayo); and brother Roberto Castor.
A visitation will be held at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held directly at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN on Thursday, June 24, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Sonny will lie-in-state at the church at 9:00 AM until time of service. Services conclude at church. Solanpruzinfunerlhome.com