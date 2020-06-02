Sonya Mandziak

GLEN PARK, IN - Sonya Mandziak age 93, of Glen Park, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

She is survived by two nephews: Daniel (Jeanne) Milosovich, and Michael (Joyce) Myles. She is preceded in death by husband, Mike Mandziak.

Sonya was a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church. She worked at Simmons Bedding Company. Sonya was very proud of her Polish Heritage.

Family and Friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, 557 W. 57th Avenue, Merrillville with Fr. Michal Bucko officiating. At rest, Calvary Cemetery.

