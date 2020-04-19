Sophia A. Sowa (nee Grys)

HAMMOND, IN - Sophia A. Sowa (nee Grys), age 102, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, John Sowa; daughter, Joanne Sowa; son, J. David Sowa; parents, Joseph and Frances Grys; sister, Marie (late, William) Artibey; and brothers, Stanley (late, Renee) Grys and Frank (late, Sally) Grys. She is survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; and several dear friends.

A private Funeral Service was entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. A memorial service celebrating Sophia's life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are welcome to provide to charities that are in need during this difficult time in the world.

