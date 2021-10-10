MERRILLVILLE, IN - Sophia Jamrok (nee Klocek), age 101, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Sophia is survived by her two children: George (Lori) Jamrok, Carolyn Walla; six grandchildren: Jeanette (John) Bir, Greg (Bronwyn) Jamrok, David (Kimberly) Walla, Randall (Theresa) Jamrok, David (Brandi) Hosler, Keith Hosler; and five great-grandchildren.

Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Jamrok; and son, Leonard Jamrok.

Sophia was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and of Rosary sodality. She was also a member of PNA Group 1640. Sophia was a beautician for 20 years and owned Sophia's Cakerette where she made some fantastic cakes. She was very proud of her Polish heritage.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 15, 2021 at GEISEN-PRUZIN MERRILLVILLE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place at 9:30 AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the funeral home. Funeral Service will follow at 10:00 AM at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN.

To share a memory or leave a condolence, go to the Geisen-Pruzin Chapel website at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.