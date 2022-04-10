April 25, 1933 - April 8, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Sophia Karaleftheres, 88, of Crown Point, Indiana, formerly of Chios, Greece passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2022.

Sophia is survived by her loving daughter Irene (Pete) Politakis; grandchildren: George, Sophia and Angelo (Nina) Politakis; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many dear friends. Her daughter, Irene, held a special place in her heart, often referring to her as "parigoria mou" (my comfort) and her grandchildren were the light of her life, always showering them with endless love.

Sophia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Angelo G. Karaleftheres; parents: Ioannis and Kiriakoula Kostides; and siblings: Nick Kostidis, George (Mary) Kostides, Maria (Stavros) Fotinos and Kaliope (Nick) Kalogeras.

Sophia immigrated to the United States from Chios, Greece with her husband and daughter in 1967, immediately planting roots in Northwest Indiana. She worked at Coil-Tran, in Hobart for 18 years, but her true calling and passion was being a homemaker. Sophia will always be remembered as a devout Orthodox Christian, master baker, and generous volunteer. Her beautiful smile, bright eyes and pink-tinted glasses will forever remain in the memory of all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, April 11, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Trisagion (prayer service) will be offered by Fr. Theodore Poteres and Fr. Dimitrios Burikas at 5:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM, DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St, Merrillville, IN 46410. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, Indiana.

Donations may be given in Sophia's memory to the Helping Hand of Ss. Constantine and Helen Cathedral.

Visit Sophia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.