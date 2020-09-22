 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sophia Saliwonczyk

Sophia Saliwonczyk

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Sophia Saliwon-czyk, age 87 of Crown Point, passed away September 19, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3:000-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Service held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN. Further information go to www.burnsfuneral.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts