Sophia Saliwonczyk

CROWN POINT, IN - Sophia Saliwon-czyk, age 87 of Crown Point, passed away September 19, 2020. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 3:000-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Service held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St, Merrillville, IN. Further information go to www.burnsfuneral.com.
