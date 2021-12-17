CEDAR LAKE, IN — Sophie "Babe" Ruzich, age 92, late of Cedar Lake, Indiana formerly of South Chicago, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William for 58 years. Loving mother of William (Janice) Ruzich, Jodie (Robert) McClelland, Kimberly (Daniel) Vukobratovich, and Steve (Gina) Ruzich. Cherished grandmother of Wyatt, Roger (Adriana), and Jodie Vukobratovich, Bobby and Billy McClelland. Dearest great-grandmother of Nikola and Ana Vukobratovich. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Bosiljka Sansone and D Cobanov and adoptive father Pietro Sansone as well as her sister Sylvia Trujillo. Sophie was a longtime employee of Arena Auto Auction where she formed many lifelong friendships. Her quick wit and humor endeared her to many. She was an avid Cub fan who wouldn't miss a televised game, enjoyed reading about Serbian history but mostly just loved being surrounded by family.