CROWN POINT, IN - Sophie Dusich (nee Nick), age 94 of Crown Point, IN passed away on November 20, 2018. She was a Graduate of Froebel High School-Class of 1941, and a lifelong member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church. In addition, a very active member of the 'Macedonian Social Organization'. Sophie first began her employment at the Glen Park License Bureau and later retired after a career at the Anderson Company in Valparaiso. Her husband of 69 years, Jerry Dusich preceded her in death in 2016, along with parents: Christine and Jim Nick; and brothers: Constantine, Jordan and Danny. Sophie is survived by her children: Jeralyne (Frank) Yards and Robert (Irene) Dusich: cherished grandchildren: Heather (Zane) Stellakis, Kimberly (Scott) Wilkinson and beloved great-grandchildren: Harper and Violet Wilkinson. Sophie was blessed by God with a lifetime of love and support from family, friends, neighbors, caregivers, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear Kumovi. Her family cherished the kindness and will always hold them close in their heart. They are always-and-forever our Angels.
Visitation will be Monday, November 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM at St. Sava Church, 9191 Mississippi Street, Merrillville, IN. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM with V.Rev. Marko Matic, officiating. Interment, Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information, please phone Mileva or Dave at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel of Merrillville at 736-5840 or