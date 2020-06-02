Sophie Gaszala (nee Kozlowski)

CROWN POINT, IN - Sophie Gadzala (nee Kozlowski), age 102 of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She is survived by her three children: Barbara (John) Frank, Richard (Jean Ann) Gadzala, Patricia (Jean Pierre) Moraldo; two brothers: Louis (late Dorothy) Kozlowski, Chet Kozlowski; two sisters: Maryh Skwiat, Agnes (late Joseph) Craig; and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Andrew; two brothers: Stanley and Leo Kozlowski; and two sisters: Lottie Mikolajewski and Adeline Lewadowski.

Mrs. Gadzala was a member of Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, the P.W.A. Queen of Peace, the P.N.A. Madam Curie Circle, and the P.R.C.U.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. from Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church (8303 Taft St., Merrillville) with Rev. Peter Muha officiating. She will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery.

