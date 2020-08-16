CHICAGO, IL - Sophie Lemaich (nee Krainovich) passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Born October 8, 1926 in Cicero, IL the daughter of the late Michael Krainovich and the late Dorothy Krainovich (nee Babich). She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lemaich, daughter, Dorothy "Saya" Trandofilovic and son, Nicholas Daniel Lemaich. She is survived by her brother Peter Krainovich; sister in law Marry Krainovich; daughter in law Barbara Lemaich; grandchildren: Michael and Christopher Lemaich, Nicole and Robert Stanley; great grandchildren: Nicholas, Matthew, and Alexander Lemaich and Marko and Melia Stanley who she loved with all her heart. She was a lifelong member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church as well as a member of the Kolo and Senior Citizen Club. She volunteered many hours at the church hall cooking and baking. Sophie was known as one of the best bakers in all of South Chicago which she was very proud of. She was loved by her family and friends and will be missed but never forgotten. Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, August 17, 2020 where Sophie will lie in state from 10:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church 18600 Stoney Island, Lansing, IL. 60438 with the Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic as well as state and local health official mandates, masks are required for the visitation and services. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD CHAPEL, Chicago. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com