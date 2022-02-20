HAMMOND, IN - Sophie M. Slowiak Zdrojeski (nee Borys), age 91, late of Hammond, IN., formerly of the East Side, passed away on February 15, 2022. Beloved wife: of the late Danny Zdrojeski, and late John Slowiak. She was a loving sister: of late Raymond (late Lurline) Borys, late Mary (late Ernie) Bartczak, and late Marcel (Judy) Borys. She is survived by many caring nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Wednesday, February 23, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., prayers at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL. to Our Lady of Nazareth Church (Formerly Annunciata Church) for Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please Omit Flowers. www.elmwoodchapel.com 773-731-2749