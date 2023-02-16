Sophie "Mo" Urban (nee Ozog), age 99, late of Schererville and formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Ted Urban. Loving mother of Chris (Jay) Popp and Thomas (Victoria) Urban. Caring grandmother of Sandra (Anthony) Burda and Stephen Hotkiewicz. Proud great grandmother of Alex and Thomas Burda and Becky. Sophie was a loving wife and mother who cared for her family and home and touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Florian and a proud member of the Rosary Ladies Sodality.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at St. Florian Church, 13145 S. Houston Avenue, Chicago, IL 60633 followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com