Sophie "Mo" Urban (nee Ozog), age 99, late of Schererville and formerly of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Ted Urban. Loving mother of Chris (Jay) Popp and Thomas (Victoria) Urban. Caring grandmother of Sandra (Anthony) Burda and Stephen Hotkiewicz. Proud great grandmother of Alex and Thomas Burda and Becky. Sophie was a loving wife and mother who cared for her family and home and touched the lives of everyone she met. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Florian and a proud member of the Rosary Ladies Sodality.