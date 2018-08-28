ST. JOHN, IN/FORMERLY OF SOUTH CHICAGO - Sophie Rotkvich age 99, of St. John passed away on August 26, 2018. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to the late George Rotkvich, Sr.; loving mother of George (Marilyn) Rotkvich, late Daniel (late Patricia) Rotkvich, Joseph (late Rita) Rotkvich, Michael (Debra) Rotkvich, Paulette (Brian) Trzesniak, Helen (Mark) Vukobratovich, Melanie (Gregory) Eggebrecht. Dearly loved 'Baba' 'Gram' and 'Baba Soph' to 16 grandchildren and spouses and 25 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, Kumovi and dear friends who showed her great love through the years.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 186th & Stoney Island Ave., Lansing, IL with V. Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave.) Pomen prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Sophie will lie in state at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service.
She was a member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, The Circle of Serbian Sisters, the SNF Lodge and the Senior's Club.