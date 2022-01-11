Sophie W. Simmons (nee Rybarski)

Sophie had many years of life experience. She lived to be 100 years of age. During that time she worked as a School Bus Driver for the Lake Central School Corporation. Her capacity was both part time for several years and full time for 24 years. She raised two daughters, Joan and Kathleen. She'll always be remembered for her feisty attitude, amazing skills and love for bowling, and total adoration for her grandchildren. Sophie was a diehard Cubs fan and she loved them dearly - a love that she passed down to all three of her grandchildren.