HIGHLAND - Sophie W. Simmons, (nee Rybarski) age 100, of Highland, IN passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Sophie was born April 13, 1921 to the late John and Louise (Warchol) Rybarski in Calumet City, IL.
She leaves behind her two daughters: Joan Kolodziej, Kathleen Simmons; three grandchildren: Daniel (Nicole) Kolodziej, Kristie (Curt) Barsic, Lindsey (Paul Karlin) Kolodziej; three great-grandchildren: Graham and Gwenyth Kolodziej and Maggie Barsic, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Sophie is welcomed in to heaven by her parents, John and Louise Rybarski; brother and sister-in-law, Walter (Marjorie) Rybarski; sisters and brothers-in-law: Estelle (Joseph) DeMory, Rose (George) Specht; and godson, George Specht.
Sophie had many years of life experience. She lived to be 100 years of age. During that time she worked as a School Bus Driver for the Lake Central School Corporation. Her capacity was both part time for several years and full time for 24 years. She raised two daughters, Joan and Kathleen. She'll always be remembered for her feisty attitude, amazing skills and love for bowling, and total adoration for her grandchildren. Sophie was a diehard Cubs fan and she loved them dearly - a love that she passed down to all three of her grandchildren.
A public visitation for Sophie W. will be held Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 10AM to 12PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point,, IN 46307. Funeral service will begin at 12PM with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in the Garden of Salvation.
