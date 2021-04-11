 Skip to main content
Spencer L. Minton Jr.

Dec. 6, 1969 - Mar. 17, 2021

GRANT PARK, IL - Spencer L. Minton, Jr., born December 6, 1969 passed away on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee.

Spencer is the son of Janice Triller Minton-Kutz and the late Spencer L. Minton, Sr. He is the loving father of Alex, Tina, Julie and Jennifer Minton. He is the dear step-son of Lawrence M. Kutz; loving uncles: Dean Triller and Glen Triller; best friend of David VanderVort; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Former 23 year employee of AT&T and the Secretary of State, DMV, Bradley IL.

Spencer loved the Chicago White Sox, outdoor concerts with his daughters, fireworks on the 4th of July and just spending time with his family. A military veteran (Army 1991-1993) Spencer is a member of American Legion Post 697 in Lansing, Il and will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Il. A celebration of Spencer's life will take place later in the year. Please view on Legacy.com for remembrances to Spencer.

