Spencer Leigh Minton, Jr.

Spencer Leigh Minton, Jr.

Spencer Leigh Minton, Jr.

Dec. 6, 1969 - Mar. 17, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON, NEPHEW, COUSIN, FATHER, GRANDFATHER. Happy Heavenly Birthday Dear One. You lived your life with kindness and respect and all who knew you--loved you! You broke the mold for living your best life to benefit others, especially your family, Daughters: Alex Minton,Tina Minton, Julie Anna Minton, Jennifer Danielle Minton and Granddaughter, Sydney Leigh Minton Barry. REST IN PEACE SPENCER-WE MISS YOU!

