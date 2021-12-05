Spencer Leigh Minton, Jr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR BELOVED SON, NEPHEW, COUSIN, FATHER, GRANDFATHER. Happy Heavenly Birthday Dear One. You lived your life with kindness and respect and all who knew you--loved you! You broke the mold for living your best life to benefit others, especially your family, Daughters: Alex Minton,Tina Minton, Julie Anna Minton, Jennifer Danielle Minton and Granddaughter, Sydney Leigh Minton Barry. REST IN PEACE SPENCER-WE MISS YOU!