Sr. M. Celeste Stazinski

Sr. M. Celeste Stazinski

Dec. 4, 1936 - Nov. 26, 2022

LEMONT - A member of the School Sisters of St. Francis of Christ the King (Lemont Franciscans) passed into eternity on November 26, 2022, after 69 years as a Sister. Born in Gary Indiana, she was named Mary Christine on December 4, 1936. She was preceded in death by her parents Rudolph and Rose (Pavletich) Stazinski, her brothers Rudolph and John and her sisters Mary and Vivian. She is survived by her sister, Jeanette (Bosevski); brother, Edward; her nephews: Anthony, Lawrence, and Robert Bosevski; her niece, Marie Mococha; her great-niece, Jeanna (Leonard); her two great-grandnephews: Alex and Brian; and her great-grandniece: Christina as well as loving, cousins, friends, and students.

Visitation will take place at the Mount Assisi Convent Chapel (Lemont) from 1:45 - 4:30 p.m. on December 1, 2022. Vespers will be prayed at 4:45 and Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, in the Mount Assisi Chapel. Interment at St. Alphonsus Cemetery (Lemont) will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022.

