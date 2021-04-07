 Skip to main content
CROWN POINT, IN — Stacey Strong, 41, of Crown Point, IN, passed away April 1, 2021.

She is survived by her children, Reid and Taylor Rothrock; parents, Steve (Patricia) Strong and Kathy Strong; and brother, Ryan (Ronda) Strong. Stacey was beautiful inside and out. Her children were the loves of her life; her daughter remembers her as someone who always built others up. Visitation, Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 PM with funeral service following at 7:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

Indiana mandates social gatherings adhere to social distancing and self-care guidelines inside and outside of our funeral home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are recommended.

