Stacey Strong

She is survived by her children, Reid and Taylor Rothrock; parents, Steve (Patricia) Strong and Kathy Strong; and brother, Ryan (Ronda) Strong. Stacey was beautiful inside and out. Her children were the loves of her life; her daughter remembers her as someone who always built others up. Visitation, Thursday, April 8, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 PM with funeral service following at 7:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.