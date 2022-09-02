Stacy A. Gleason (nee Higgins)

Dec. 2, 1967 - Aug. 5, 2022

SPRING HILL, FL - Stacy A. Gleason (nee Higgins), of Spring Hill, FL, born December 2, 1967 passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Survived by her husband Robert "Bob" Gleason; her three children: Colin, Erin, and Tatum; her mother, Betty (Kopil) Higgins; her siblings: Judy (Mike) Maretich, Nancy (Brad McClellan) Higgins, Tom (Carrie) Higgins, Tracy (John Engelman) Bonick, Tim (Cathy) Higgins, and Patrick (Karen Wilson) Higgins; and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by her father Tom Higgins sister Kathy Townsend, and brother-in-law Tim Bonick.

Family and friends may visit at St. Matthias Church Hall in Crown Point, IN on Sunday, September 4, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

There will be a Catholic Mass service held on Monday, September 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church with Father Mick Kopil officiating.

Stacy was an Indiana University graduate of 1990 and Merrillville High School 1986. Most recently she cherished working at Kemp, Ruge & Green Law Group in Trinity, FL as a Litigation Paralegal. Prior to that she worked at Theodores & Rooth Law Office in Merrillville, IN. Her superior work ethic coupled with a positive, get-it-done attitude radiated throughout these firms and created many lasting relationships.

She was the most loving, selfless, wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Stacy dedicated her life to the people she loved and she never missed an important moment with her family. She was a pillar of support and encouragement for those who also battled cancer. Her talents and caring nature touched the hearts of us all.

Heaven has gained a beautiful angel, who is dearly missed and who will live in our hearts and memories forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in Stacy's memory.