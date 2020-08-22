SPANISH FORT, AL — Stacy Laine Hodges, 53, a resident of Spanish Fort, AL, passed away August 13, 2020. Stacy was preceded in death by her father, Richard Nelson Downs. Stacy is survived by her husband, David Hodges, of Spanish Fort, AL; two children, Tanner (Danielle) Samila, of Chicago, IL, and Liam Hodges, of Spanish Fort, AL; mother, Shirley Converti, of Salem, VA; sister, Pam (Steve) Cotton, of Roanoke, VA; brother, Jeff (Holly) Downs, of Cayuga, IN; stepmother, Sherri Downs, of Pleasant Hill, IA, and numerous other loving relatives and friends. Stacy's vibrant personality and sense of humor will be missed by her many friends and extended family. She loved animals, baking, singing, antiquing, sewing and, most of all, her husband and sons. David and her two boys were the center and light of her life.