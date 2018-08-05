GRIFFITH, IN - Stacy S. Radigan, age 49 of Griffith; formerly of Valparasio and Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018. She is survived by son, Hayden Radigan; brother, Paul (Olivia) Radigan; sister, Amanda Radigan; grandmother, Ruby Louise Helbling; aunts: Janet (Duane) Yaros, Joyce (John) Casteel, Jane (Marty) Sohovich, Laura Schiller; nieces and nephews: Jacob and Luke Radigan, Ava and Evan Johnson. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Judy (nee Helbling) Radigan; grandfather Wilfred Helbling.
Stacy was born and raised in Gary, IN and then moved with her parents to Mississippi in 1979, attended Ole' Miss, and she resided there until moving back to Valparaiso, IN in 2010. She was a case manager with the Social Security Administration Office in Valparaiso.
A cremation will take place and a Memorial Gathering for her family and friends will take place on a later date at the American Legion Post #430 (7430 Broadway, Merrillville.) In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Jude's Children Research.
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE in charge of local arrangements. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.