August 17, 1970 — Feb. 5, 2021

HAMMOND, IN — Stacy Watts, 50, of Hammond, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 5, 2021, at her home.

She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Watts; parents, Clifford and Micki; two brothers, Gregory (Ginger) Watts and Jeffrey (Kelly) Watts; nieces and nephews: Jonathan, Tiffany, Jade, Abigail and Cooper; and many friends.

Stacy was born and raised in Hammond, graduating from Gavit High School in 1988. She was retired from U.S. Steel as a union operator. Stacy was a great mother, hard worker and loving daughter and friend. She enjoyed swimming in her pool and made everyone who knew her laugh as she was always the life of the party.

Per her request, her services were private at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.

