June 10, 1962 - April 11, 2022
Stacy Ziebarth was born on June 10, 1962 and passed away on April 11, 2022. She is survived by her children: Douglas and Catherine Ziebarth; mother, Diane Sobota; brother, Christopher (Debbie) Sobota; sister, Susan Crook; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Ron Sobota.
There will be a visitation on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a service on Friday, April 15, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a one hour visitation prior to service at MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Hwy., Crown Point, Indiana 46307.