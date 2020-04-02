LANSING, IL - Stan J. Okninski (Stan DA Man), of Lansing, IL, was called to his eternal resting place, March 30, 2020.

Beloved husband of Susan Okninski; dear father of Denise, David (Carrie), Sheila, and Steven; beloved grandfather to Elena and Hannah; brother to the late Johnie and Tadeusz (Bob) (Donna). Preceded in death by his parents Zygmunt Okninski and Katherine Schambach.