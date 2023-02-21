Jan. 12, 1947 - Feb. 18, 2023

SCHERERVILLE - Stanley A. Halajcsik, age 76, of Schererville, IN, formerly of Whiting, IN, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, IN.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Patti; children: Stephen (Kathi) Halajcsik, Bernadette (John) Friel, Renee (Dennis) Aker; step-children: Jennifer (Jason) Walsh and Jill Lewin; brother, Richard Halajcsik; sister, Patricia (John) Hemm; six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and a nephew.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Stella Halajcsik (nee Labik); and brother, Joseph Halajcsik.

Stanley retired from Arcelor Mittal Steel in 2006. He was a proud Vietnam Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He liked spending time with other veterans and exchanging stories. He was an avid collector of die cast cars and enjoyed going to the US 30 Drag Strip. Stanley was a big family man and loved his grandchildren dearly. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 7:00 PM.

Visit Stanley's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.