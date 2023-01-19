SCHERERVILLE, IN - Stanley B. Zalewski, age 94, of Schererville, IN passed away on January 16, 2023. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Charlotte; and siblings: Emil, Henry, and Joseph Zalewski, and Alice Kalocinski.

Stanley was an avid bowler and polka dancer. He loved music and loved to sing. He had a great sense of humor. Stanley was a member of American Legion Post 330, DIRECT to St. Maria Goretti Church, and the church choir. He was an Army veteran during the Korean War.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Interment will be at Oakland Memory Lane Cemetery, Dolton, IL. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his loving memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area. Leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.