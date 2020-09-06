 Skip to main content
Stanley Brum

IN LOVING MEMORY OF STANLEY BRUM ON HIS 21ST BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN. Happy Birthday Daddy, I miss you very much! You've been gone 21 years, but it feels like yesterday. I love you very much, Your Little Girl, Debbie

