 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanley D. Randolph

  • 0
Stanley D. Randolph

Jan. 16, 1943 - Jan. 25, 2023

PORTAGE, IN - Stanley D. Randolph, 80, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Stan was born January 16, 1943 in Bonaparte, Iowa to Gerald E. and Harriett M. (Wallentine) Randolph. A graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, Stan earned his master's in education from Indiana University. He taught middle school science for 30 years at Fegely Middle School in Portage and was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene, Portage.

On August 18, 1977, Stan married Bernadine Jacobson who preceded his in death in 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Wright; granddaughter, Emily Stanley; and sister, Donna (Jim) Stonecipher. Stan was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Randolph; and sister, Janet Randolph.

Visitation will be Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at Grace Church of the Nazarene 5360 Clem Rd., Portage, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Grace Church of the Nazarene.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The line of royal succession explained with new baby news

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts