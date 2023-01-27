Jan. 16, 1943 - Jan. 25, 2023

PORTAGE, IN - Stanley D. Randolph, 80, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Stan was born January 16, 1943 in Bonaparte, Iowa to Gerald E. and Harriett M. (Wallentine) Randolph. A graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, Stan earned his master's in education from Indiana University. He taught middle school science for 30 years at Fegely Middle School in Portage and was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene, Portage.

On August 18, 1977, Stan married Bernadine Jacobson who preceded his in death in 2021. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Wright; granddaughter, Emily Stanley; and sister, Donna (Jim) Stonecipher. Stan was also preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Randolph; and sister, Janet Randolph.

Visitation will be Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at Grace Church of the Nazarene 5360 Clem Rd., Portage, with a Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Grace Church of the Nazarene.