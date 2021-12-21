WHITING, IN - Stanley F. Matusik, 93 of Whiting, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital, East Chicago. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Ann (nee Mis); loving father of John (Kathy), Linda (Ronald) Rex and James (JoAnne); cherished Dzaidz of seven; adoring great Dzaidz of ten; dearest brother of Jeannie (Ray) Macek; proud uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00am to time of services; (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Stanley Matusik was born on June 12, 1928 in the Indiana Harbor section of East Chicago, the sixth of eight children of John and Stephania (Muha) Matusik and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, Class of 1946 and was a devoted member of St. Adalbert Church, Whiting. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a retiree of N.I.P.S.Co with a service of 26 years. He was a member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Boat Club and was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. Devoted to his family, Stanley's greatest joy was the time spent with his grandkids and great grandkids. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Adalbert Church, Whiting or the St. Jude Children's Hospital, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.