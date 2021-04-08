LANSING, IL - Stanley F. Spilis passed from this world on April 6, 2021 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Arlene D. Spilis (nee Czech), brother Walter Spilis, and sister Irene Cudak (nee Spilis). He is survived by son Scott Spilis and daughter Susan Engelbrecht (nee Spilis), granddaughters Erin (Chris) Sheffner and Ashley Engelbrecht, great grandchildren Nina and Devon, and several nieces and nephews.

Stanley was born on June 6, 1926 on the Southside of Chicago in the Hegewisch neighborhood. He attended Henry Clay School and graduated from Bowen High School in Chicago in 1944. Following graduation, Stanley honorably served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946, serving out the closing days of WWII in the Pacific on the Destroyer Escort USS Rall. Upon return from the service, Stanley was employed by Standard Oil in Whiting and the Electo Motive Division of General Motors in Chicago. Stanley retired from GM as a production tool engineer in 1988.