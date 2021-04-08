LANSING, IL - Stanley F. Spilis passed from this world on April 6, 2021 at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Arlene D. Spilis (nee Czech), brother Walter Spilis, and sister Irene Cudak (nee Spilis). He is survived by son Scott Spilis and daughter Susan Engelbrecht (nee Spilis), granddaughters Erin (Chris) Sheffner and Ashley Engelbrecht, great grandchildren Nina and Devon, and several nieces and nephews.
Stanley was born on June 6, 1926 on the Southside of Chicago in the Hegewisch neighborhood. He attended Henry Clay School and graduated from Bowen High School in Chicago in 1944. Following graduation, Stanley honorably served in the US Navy from 1944 to 1946, serving out the closing days of WWII in the Pacific on the Destroyer Escort USS Rall. Upon return from the service, Stanley was employed by Standard Oil in Whiting and the Electo Motive Division of General Motors in Chicago. Stanley retired from GM as a production tool engineer in 1988.
Stanley was an avid Cubs fan, seeing all their highs and lows over the past 90 years. He regaled us with stories of listening to the Cubs in the 1945 World Series while he was assigned to the US Navy Radio Communications Center in Guam during his service years. Stanley was also a car aficionado, interested in everything from Mustangs to MGs. Retirement gave him an opportunity to restore both a 1978 Triumph Spitfire and a 1961 MGA. Ever the sporty car lover, his last two cars were a pair of Mustangs, which prior to that replaced a 1994 Camaro.
Stanley was a wonderful father, strict but fair, and would do anything for his family. He was loved and will be missed. The sole consolation is that he will now be reunited with his loving wife, Arlene.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL on Friday, April 9, 2021. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City next to his beloved wife. He will receive Military Honors performed by the US Navy. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Stanley's arrangements. Condolences may be left on their website at www.schroederlauer.com.
