Jan. 9, 1934 - March 24, 2022

LANSING, IL - Veteran, fisherman, and retired steelworker, Stanley H. Buchnat's passion for life will not end with his death. On March 24, 2022, Stanley passed away, at the age of 88, surrounded by his loving family at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster, IN.

A first generation American, Stanley, son of the late John and Helen Buchnat, was born on January 9, 1934, in South Chicago. Known as Bayba or Jaj by his family and close friends, Stanley is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (nee Wisniewski), and survived by daughter Gail Buchnat (Steve Mulderink) of Sun Lakes, AZ; son Paul (Kelly) Buchnat of Glen Ellyn, IL; the "golden" granddaughter Katie Buchnat of Schererville, IN; grandsons: Ben Buchnat of Lubbock, TX; Jake Buchnat of Charlotte, NC; Dan Buchnat of Chicago, IL; and great granddaughter, Skylar Ewer of Schererville, IN. Stanley honorably served his country in the Air Force as a senior air policeman in the Korean War earning the National Defense Service medal and the Good Conduct medal before being honorably discharged, and joining the ranks of United Steelworkers 1010 until retirement. Along with being an active member of the American Legion, Stanley was an avid golfer and fisherman, with fond memories of many fishing trips with his late brother-in-law's, Bob Wisniewski and John Serafin.

His passion for reading murder mystery and western novels, along with his dedication to golf, were only rivaled by his love of the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox. Not to go unmentioned, it is rumored that Stanley single-handedly kept the Chicago Sun-Times in business through the digital age. He also enjoyed regular breakfast or lunch outings with his longtime childhood friend, Alex "Pete" Giertych. The legacy and life of Stanley H. Buchnat will be carried on by his adoring family and community in Lansing, Illinois.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and caregivers at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence for their amazing care and compassion they gave Stanley throughout his hospice care.

Services will be private and attended by immediate family. The family asks that you consider a donation to the William J. Riley Memorial Residence in honor of Stanley H. Buchnat. www.hospicecalumet.orgonate www.schroederlauer.com