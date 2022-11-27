 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stanley H. Penkala

CROWN POINT - Stanley H. Penkala, age 78. Late of Crown Point, Indiana formerly of Dyer, Indiana. Passed away November 22, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Di Marco). Loving father of Stanley (Melinda) Jr., Steven, and the late Mary Penkala. Devoted grandfather of Cory, Kaitlyn, and the late Kyle Penkala. Dearest brother of Frances (Casey) Gaik, Raymond (Judy) Penkala, Barbara (Sean) O'Brien, and the late Frank Penkala. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Stanley was a retired machinist for Illiana Machine.

Visitation Wednesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln). St. John. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Make A Wish Foundation. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com

