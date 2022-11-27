CROWN POINT - Stanley H. Penkala, age 78. Late of Crown Point, Indiana formerly of Dyer, Indiana. Passed away November 22, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Di Marco). Loving father of Stanley (Melinda) Jr., Steven, and the late Mary Penkala. Devoted grandfather of Cory, Kaitlyn, and the late Kyle Penkala. Dearest brother of Frances (Casey) Gaik, Raymond (Judy) Penkala, Barbara (Sean) O'Brien, and the late Frank Penkala. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Stanley was a retired machinist for Illiana Machine.