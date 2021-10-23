Stanley J. Dubczak

HAMMOND, IN - Stanley J. Dubczak, age 96, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. He is survived by his two daughters: Denise (Warren) Ellis, and Karen (Jim) Korba; three grandchildren: Dawn (Jose) Gaitan, Monica (Zachariah) Wampler, and Jacob Korba; four great-grandchildren: Ashley, Adriana, Riley, and Emily; sister in law, Carol (late Richard) Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Irene (nee Breclaw); daughter, Paulette Dubczak; two sisters: Emily Prytherch, and Lillian (late Alfred) Osinski; three brothers: Frank (late Mary) Dubczak, Walter (late Helen) (late Sophie) Dupczak, and Milton "Matt" (late Stella) Dubczak.

Funeral Services Monday, October 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation on Sunday, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Dubczak was a Hammond resident for the past 70 years. He was a retired employee of Amaizo with 38 years of service. Stanley was a United States Navy Veteran of WWII, Pacific Theatre. He was a longtime member of St. Casimir Church. Stanley was an Usher for St. Casimir Church for many years, and a past member of the St. Casimir Seniors. He was also a member of the American Legion Allied Post 369. Stanley enjoyed watching baseball, and was a fan, from Little League to the Pros. He was a HUGE Chicago Cubs fan.