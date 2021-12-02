ERIE, CO - Stanley J. Marcelak passed away in the early morning of Saturday, October 30, 2021 at home with his family by his side. Stan was born in Chicago, IL on March 20, 1932 to Theodosia (Ptacek) and Stanley Marcelak. His loving parents preceded him in death along with his middle brother James. He married Marlene (Debski) Marcelak on May 12, 1957 and she preceded him in death in January 2006. Marlene was born on April 30, 1937. Stan and Marlene had two children, Debra (Phillip) Winterbourne of Erie, Colorado and James, who preceded Stan in death in June 2016. He has one cherished grandson, Geoff (Felicia) Winterbourne and his great grandson Hudson. His youngest brother Ted (Dolores) Marcelak live in Florida. Stan also had many loving nieces and nephews along with many cherished friends from their time in Chicago, Lansing and North Las Vegas.