Stanley J. Zamojski

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Stanley J. "Stash" Zamojski, Jr., age 79. Late of Cedar Lake, Indiana formerly of Dyer and South Chicago. Passed away March 13, 2022.

Beloved husband of Diane (nee Lyk) for 51 years. Loving father of: Douglas (Deidre) Zamojski, Daniel (Teresa) Zamojski, and Melissa (Roy) Verdin; cherished grandpa of: Kyla, Max, and Shawn Zamojski; brother of: Eve, John, and Ann. Beloved "Dog Dad" of Minnie. Veteran US Army. Lifelong friend of Ed Zielke and Don VanCuren.

He was most proud of the time he enjoyed spending with his family on vacations, weekends, and day trips to zoos, aquariums, and museums across the country. Stan enjoyed keeping up with world news, working outside and around the house, and tinkering in his garage. He also greatly enjoyed going fishing with all three of his grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or Project Love Food Pantry in Cedar Lake, or Charity of your choice.

Visitation Friday, March 18, 2022, from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL– Cedar Lake 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at Holy Name Catholic Church 11000 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com