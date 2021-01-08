Stanley Joseph 'Stash' Gajewski
June 26, 1949 — Jan. 4, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN — Stanley Joseph "Stash" Gajewski, of Griffith, was called to heaven on January 4, 2021. He has been reunited with his parents, Stanley and Anne Gajewski (nee Decker); his brother, Bob (Kathy); sister, Suzie; and daughters, Amy Gajewski and Jenny Tomson. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him most: The love of his life, Diane Gajewski (nee Lelek); two children, Adam Gajewski and Juliann Bradish; seven grandchildren: Madelyne and Lillieyne Tomson, Amelia, Adeline, Anneliese, and Andrew Bradish and Elle Gajewski; as well as his sister, Carol (Gene) Stanishia, of Tennessee; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends! A very special thanks is offered to his sister-in-law, Julie (Patrick) Lelek, for lovingly caring for and being a best friend to Stash over the past several years.
Anyone who loved Stash can imagine what his heaven looks like: The White Sox, Bears, and Notre Dame never lose, Cubs fans do not exist, his seat at the American Legion Post 66 (affectionately called "The Club") is never taken, his cough lozenges never run out, the shots flow freely, Bob Seger songs are loud — but not too loud — and friends and laughter surround him.
The family welcomes you to join in a celebration of his life at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Avenue), Griffith, from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Sunday January 10, 2021. A prayer service will immediately follow the visitation.
Due to the concerns of COVID-19, all those attending the services at the funeral home, will be required to wear facial masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Cute Syndrome Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes research for SCN8A Epilepsy (which affects his granddaughter, Adeline). Stash lovingly supported this foundation with his charitable giving for the past seven years. Donations may be made online at the link below or checks made out to "The Cute Syndrome" will be forwarded on. https://www.thecutesyndrome.com/
