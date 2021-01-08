GRIFFITH, IN — Stanley Joseph "Stash" Gajewski, of Griffith, was called to heaven on January 4, 2021. He has been reunited with his parents, Stanley and Anne Gajewski (nee Decker); his brother, Bob (Kathy); sister, Suzie; and daughters, Amy Gajewski and Jenny Tomson. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him most: The love of his life, Diane Gajewski (nee Lelek); two children, Adam Gajewski and Juliann Bradish; seven grandchildren: Madelyne and Lillieyne Tomson, Amelia, Adeline, Anneliese, and Andrew Bradish and Elle Gajewski; as well as his sister, Carol (Gene) Stanishia, of Tennessee; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends! A very special thanks is offered to his sister-in-law, Julie (Patrick) Lelek, for lovingly caring for and being a best friend to Stash over the past several years.