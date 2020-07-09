Stanley M. "Stan" Sienko

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stanley M. Sienko 'Stan'

LOWELL, IN — Stanley M. Sienko "Stan," 61, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Stan is survived by his wife, Francine 'Fran' Sienko, and daughter, Sarah (Jared) Meeks.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Stan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.