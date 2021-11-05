Stanley Merle Jones
July 18, 1933 — Nov. 2, 2021
MUNSTER, IN — Stan Jones, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully November 2, 2021 at the age of 88 due to Alzheimer's. Although ALZ slowly took away his smile and stories, his memory will live on within his beloved family.
Stan was born on July 18, 1933 to Byron and Edith (Aaron) Jones in Arlington, South Dakota. The oldest of three siblings, he spoke fondly of his youth and this time spent on his familys farm. He began college at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, but was interrupted by the U.S Army stationing him at 5th Army Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. He often told the story of how he saw a beautiful young woman, Barbara, working there. She would eventually become his wife and the mother of his four children. After serving in the Army, Stan returned to South Dakota with his new bride, eager to finish his education. He graduated with a BA from the University of South Dakota, in 1959, and earned an MBA from Loyola University, Chicago, in 1972.
Stan returned to Chicago, in part because of his fondness for Lake Michigan. From his first wooden boat to his final fishing boat, he loved being on the water. Stan moved the family from Calumet City, Illinois to Munster, Indiana where he and Barb built a home and raised their four children. Stan spent his career in various management positions before retiring from US Steel and then went on to a second career with the Construction Advancement Foundation. Stan loved being a Dad and carried that same love on to being "Grampy." His children and grandchildren have many fond memories: summer trips to his parent's farm, camping in Michigan, countless hours of fishing and many pancake making lessons. Throughout his life he was always eager to continue learning. Stan was an avid reader who was passionate about history. He shared this interest with his family through visits to presidential museums and Civil War battlefields, even traveling the Lewis and Clark trail.
Passionate about government, Stan was active in local politics for most of his life, first in Illinois and then Indiana. He proudly served as a member of the Munster Town Council; appointed as Council President in 1984. Stan believed in the importance of civic involvement, frequently volunteering at local polling stations.
Since 1955 Stan was a proud member of Masonic Lodge #1 in Vermillion, South Dakota and became a member of Arcadia Chapter #967, Order of the Eastern Star in Lansing, Illinois. A lifelong Methodist, he was an active member of Ridge United Methodist Church for many years.
Stan was blessed to find love a second time with his wife Judith (Argoudelis). They had many happy adventures traveling the country in their RV or boating on the lake.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Matuszak), his parents, his brother Howard and granddaughter Larissa Shadko. He is survived by his wife Judith, his children: Heather (Greg) Shadko, LauraLee (Lawrence) Bailey, Michele (Mick) Brockett and Steven (Kristen) Jones, and his grandchildren: Lorren and Hollis, Byron and Edward, Zack and Alison, Hayden, Jensen and Addisen, and his sister Barbara Paulson.
Stan was happiest on his boat, fishing the waters of Lake Michigan and visiting the sand dunes with his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to either the Friends of Indiana Dunes (www.friendsofindianadunes.com) or Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ridge United Methodist Church, 8607 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. www.kishfuneralhome.net