Stanley Merle Jones

July 18, 1933 — Nov. 2, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — Stan Jones, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully November 2, 2021 at the age of 88 due to Alzheimer's. Although ALZ slowly took away his smile and stories, his memory will live on within his beloved family.

Stan was born on July 18, 1933 to Byron and Edith (Aaron) Jones in Arlington, South Dakota. The oldest of three siblings, he spoke fondly of his youth and this time spent on his familys farm. He began college at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, but was interrupted by the U.S Army stationing him at 5th Army Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. He often told the story of how he saw a beautiful young woman, Barbara, working there. She would eventually become his wife and the mother of his four children. After serving in the Army, Stan returned to South Dakota with his new bride, eager to finish his education. He graduated with a BA from the University of South Dakota, in 1959, and earned an MBA from Loyola University, Chicago, in 1972.