Stanley P. Herubin "Buckeye"

WHITING, IN - Stanley P. "Buckeye" Herubin, 72 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at his residence. He is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Jo Ann (nee Taylor); cherished grandpa of Connor Andrew Woods; dear father-in-law of Phil (Julia) Woods; dearest brother of Diane (Ron) DeJulio and Mary Katherine (David) Wheeler; proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his children, Stanley J. Herubin and Tina Marie Woods.

Stanley Herubin was born on September 27, 1948 to Major Stanley Joseph Herubin and Mary Elizabeth (Angelo) Herubin in Youngstown, OH and was a longtime resident of Whiting. He was a retiree of the LTV Steel Co., East Chicago with 30 years of service. He was a member of the American Slovak Club, Whiting and the Roosevelt Club. He loved to golf and was an avid Chicago White Sox and Bears fan. Devoted to his family, Stanley will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.