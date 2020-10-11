CHICAGO, IL - Stanley R. Bolakowski, age 93, late of Hegewisch passed away on October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Adeline (nee Fabiszak). Loving father of Kathleen Babich and the late Ron (Mary Ann) Bolakowski. Devoted grandfather of David (Stephanie) Bolakowski, Ron Bolakowski, Brian Bolakowski and Tracy (Jim) Safarik. Cherished great-grandfather of Jamie, Jack, Ryan, Alex, Matt, and Sammy. Adored great-great-grandfather of Jaxon. Dearest brother of Aileen Garbison and Betty Worden. Preceded in death by his sister; Rita and brothers; Joseph, Jerry "Jake" and Ted. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.