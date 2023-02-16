Jan. 17, 1942 - Feb. 11, 2023
GARY - Stanley R. "Stas" Losinski, age 81 of Gary and Hobart, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was born on January 17, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to the late Stanley and Mary Losinski. Stas proudly served his country as a Navy medic on Paris Island, SC for the United States Marine Corps. He attended St. Hedwig elementary school, Bishop Noll High School and then graduated from Indiana University Bloomington where he received a Bachelor's degree and two Master's degrees in Education. He dedicated more than 35 years of his life working as an English teacher for the Gary Community School Corporation beginning at West Side High School, Gary Career Center and Roosevelt High School, while working full time as a switchman for EJ&E Railroad for 15 years. He loved to travel and visited many countries. He loved Shakespeare and had a passion for Classical music to match his personality. He was recently known to his friends as St. Anley. Stanley had a great sense of humor and his stories captivated everyone he met.
He is survived by his sisters: Mary Ann (Ted Smith) Beers, Ginny (Frank) Glowacki-Kitko; brother, Frank (Nancy) Losinski; dear friend, Jackie Hughes; nieces and nephews: Rick Walter, Kathy Bruner, Donald and Mary Jo Bentley, Joseph, Sam and Kate Losinski; many loving family members and friends; and his cat, Poops.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Michelle Bednar and Elizabeth "Betty Jo" Losinski; brothers-in-law, Walter Glowacki and David Beers; his beloved Babcia, Mary Boguslawski; close friend, Victoria "Vicky" Thompson; and his dogs, Duke and Mooch.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stanley's name may be made to 98.7 WFMT Chicago Classical Radio Station or to the Hobart Humane Society.
A funeral service for Stas will take place Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Cremation to follow services. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.