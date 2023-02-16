GARY - Stanley R. "Stas" Losinski, age 81 of Gary and Hobart, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was born on January 17, 1942 in Gary, Indiana to the late Stanley and Mary Losinski. Stas proudly served his country as a Navy medic on Paris Island, SC for the United States Marine Corps. He attended St. Hedwig elementary school, Bishop Noll High School and then graduated from Indiana University Bloomington where he received a Bachelor's degree and two Master's degrees in Education. He dedicated more than 35 years of his life working as an English teacher for the Gary Community School Corporation beginning at West Side High School, Gary Career Center and Roosevelt High School, while working full time as a switchman for EJ&E Railroad for 15 years. He loved to travel and visited many countries. He loved Shakespeare and had a passion for Classical music to match his personality. He was recently known to his friends as St. Anley. Stanley had a great sense of humor and his stories captivated everyone he met.