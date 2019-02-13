FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Stanley Rymarczyk, 87, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2018 in Rantoul, IL, surrounded by family.
He is survived by his children Gayle (Jim) Varner, Ellen (Rick) Nuss, Stanley Thomas (Barbara) Rymarczyk, and Carol (Craig) Hunneyman; grandchildren Kelly, Stephanie (Seth), James (Carli), and Chaston; great-grandchildren Addy, Gabe, Levi, Wyatt and Lucas. He is also survived by his sister Josephine , sister-in-law Helen, and many nieces and nephews. Stan was preceded in death by his loving wife and soulmate, Imogene, and they are now burning up the bowling lanes in Heaven and reeling in the big fish. Stan served in the Army in the Korean War and spent 35 years at #2 Tin Mill at Youngstown Sheet & TubeTV Steel.
There will be no services. Stan and Imogene's ashes will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in April.