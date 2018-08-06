CROWN POINT, IN - Stanley 'Squeezer' Pawenski, age 88, of Crown Point, IN, formerly Hammond, IN, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018. Loving father to daughter: Donna Mosca; sons-in-law: Michael Mosca and Ed Hmurovic. Devoted grandfather to Katie Jo (Peter) Lenzo, Jillian (Michael Burke) Hmurovic, Joshua Mosca, and Daniel Hmurovic. Dear great-grandfather to Joni Lenzo and Mia Mosca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife: Joan Pawenski (nee Chapman); daughter: Katherine Hmurovic; parents: Peter and Katherine Pawenski; siblings: Jessie Tobias, Casimir 'Casey' Pawenski, Charlotte 'Lottie' Skorupka, John 'Yanks' Pawenski, Virginia 'Virgie' Kostyo; and in-laws: Rolland and Vera Chapman.
Born into the great depression, Stan's life started out rough but he never let that get in his way. He was a devoted family man who cared deeply and would give the shirt off his back to his family and friends. He was a cook in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and retired from Inland Steel after 39 1/2 years as a carpenter; but his true passion was baseball. He played baseball during his time in the Air Force and afterwards was a member of the Pittsburgh farm team. After being told he was 'too small' he joined the KOM League and then played many years for the Sam & Henry Indians in East Chicago. He was inducted into the E.C Hall of Fame in 1979 and was always willing to pass on his knowledge and tips to future pitchers!
Squeezer also loved to fish and spent many years vacationing in the U.P. of Michigan with his family. He loved playing bingo with his wife Joan, or more like, she loved playing bingo and he happily accompanied her! He loved watching his westerns and cheering on his favorite football team, the Cleveland Browns. Grandpa Squeezer was his favorite title though, and lovingly referred to himself as 'Grandpa's Taxi' as he enjoyed taking his grand kids to all their games and practices. Stan will be deeply missed by all but will forever remain in our hearts.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, 606 E. 113th Ave, Crown Point, IN, from 3:00 PM until the time of the service at 6:00 PM with Rev. Ronald Saatksamp officiating. A private burial will be held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
Stan was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory would be appreciated in favor of Concordia Lutheran Church, Hospice of the Calumet Area, or Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago, IL.
