× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOWELL, IN - Stanley "Stas" Alfred Bafia, 78, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born to the late Joseph and Marianna (Caplicka) Bafia in Hammond, IN on December 30, 1941. On June 12, 1965 he married Kathleen Anderson in Hessville, IN.

Stas graduated from Hammond Tech and went on to play baseball and basketball at Western New Mexico University, completing his Bachelor's Degree. Later he acquired his Master's Degree from Valparaiso University. In addition, Stas coached each of his children's athletic teams.

Stanley was an outstanding athlete and was inducted into the Hammond Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. He was a member of Suncrest Christian Church, and enjoyed his Cub/Cardinal banter with Pastor Greg Lee. Stas was an avid sports fan rooting for the Colts, Bears, Cubs, and Blackhawks. Stas, also affectionately known as Poppy and Popski was the biggest fan of his grandchildren and great-grandchild.