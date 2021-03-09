Apr. 14, 1944 - Mar. 5, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN - Stanley "Stash" Majka, age 76, of Lake Station, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021. He was born on April 14, 1944 to the late Joseph and Jinnie (nee Grishka) Majka.

He grew up attending Assumption B.V.M. Catholic School and worked for many years at Apex Steel and Supply. Stash was a passionate sports fan and enjoyed watching the Cubs, Bears and Golden State Warriors. He always took the family on vacations and fishing trips where they made so many memories. In his free time he enjoyed visiting with his friends at Ben's Twin Oaks and He Ain't Here Lounge. Stash will be remembered for his love of life and his devotion to his family.

He will be missed dearly by his wife of almost 47 years, Gladys (nee Huddleston); children: Jessie (the late Susan) Majka, Jennifer (Rubin) Ketchem, Martha Ann Majka, and Christopher (Samantha) Majka; nine grandchildren: Brandon, Anthony, Christopher Majka, Hubert and Joshua Barnett, Tylor, Brooklyn, Jayden, and Nevaeh Majka; and his four-legged grandchildren; very special friends: LJ and Lisa Miller and Dave and Penny Gilarski; many nieces and nephews; and all of his beloved in-laws.

Stash was also preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph and Walter Majka and Carol Woolsey.

A visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at Noon with Rev. David Nykamp officiating, at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station, IN 46405. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Please go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.