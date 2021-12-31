Stanley (Tarzan) Dobosz

Stanley Dobosz (Tarzan)
Aug. 12, 1932 - Dec. 27, 2021
GRIFFITH, IN - Stanley Dobosz, 89, of Griffith, went home to God on Monday, December 27, 2021, peacefully in his sleep.
Stan is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Bonnie, daughter Anajean Lewis, and son Michael (Kathy) Dobosz. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Mark (Rachel) Lewis, Lindsay Lewis, Michael (Marris) Dobosz, and Abbey Dobosz; great-granddaughter, Raegan Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors and colleagues. Stan was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Anna Dobosz, son Andy Dobosz, son-in-law Mark Lewis Sr., and siblings: infant Stanislaus Dobosz, Edward (Rocky) Dobosz, Mary Cichon, Josephine Sojka, Frances Miller, Jenny Kapera, Helen Mulvihill, and Irene Kocal.
Stan was born to first generation Polish immigrant parents on Friday, August 12, 1932. He attended St. Stan's Elementary School and was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1950. Stan attended Florida State University and graduated in 1958 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. During college, he served three years in the United States Army in Germany, Austria and Italy before earning an honorable discharge. Stan was employed by the U.S. Postal Service, NIPSCO, American Steel Foundries, and Inland Steel until his retirement in 1992.
Stan was a civic leader and thoroughly dedicated to the Town of Griffith. He was elected to the Town Council's 5th ward for 40 years. He sat on, and often chaired, the safety/police boards, BZA, and Plan Commission. Stan served on Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission and the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board. He was an usher and devout parishioner of St. Mary Church. He was a founding member of the Griffith Park Full of Art. Stan was a Chicago Honor Flight recipient. He was the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Griffith Safety Board. November 1, 2021 was declared "Stan Dobosz Day" in Griffith.
Stan was also an elite athlete, coach and mentor. At 15 years old, he played fast pitch softball in East Chicago with several returning veterans from WWII. He was an All State fullback with the Pete Rucinski-lead state champion Roosevelt Rough Rider Football team. Stan was the fullback, kick returner and place kicker for the Florida State Seminoles in 1951, 1952 and 1956, 1957. He is an inductee of the East Chicago Athletic Hall of Fame and in 2019 Stan was inducted into the Indiana State Football Hall of Fame. Stan played and coached PRCU basketball and coached St. Mary - Griffith basketball, Griffith Babe Ruth baseball and Calumet Steelers semi-pro football.
Stan was the youngest of nine children and was an excellent example of a person raised by a diverse but tight-knit community. The families on Northcote near Kosciuszko Park shared responsibilities for each other and their children – keeping watch and teaching hard life lessons that instilled in Stan the toughness, loyalty and street smarts he carried with him literally until his dying day.
Stan loved God and he loved life. He loved his family and he loved the amazing friendships that he and Bonnie forged over the years from East Chicago to Tallahassee to Griffith. Stan loved the Town of Griffith and was fiercely protective of it for decades. He devoted countless hours agonizing over issues such as clean drinking water, level sidewalks, efficient storm sewers, safe railroad crossings, beautiful parks, low taxes, dependable streets and hiring qualified police officers.
The essence of Stan was his honesty and his leadership. He always led...from being a 15 year old catcher and clean up hitter among WWII vets, to calling plays in the huddle for his FSU football team, to chairing or being president of community boards, councils and booster clubs. Whether he was playing husband, father or grandfather – businessman, council member, bouncer or fullback – Stan was a magnificent blend of so many positive traits he shared with everyone he met. To us, Stan was Bonnie's darling sweetheart and hero, as well as AJ and Michael's dad and best friend. He was the consummate doting and playful Dzia Dzia and the funny and dependable Uncle Tarzan. He will be sorely missed. Sto lat! Sto lat!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Andrew Dobosz Art Scholarship Fund with the Legacy Foundation.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its variants, a celebration of life with family and friends will take place at or near his 90th birthday.