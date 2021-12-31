Stanley (Tarzan) Dobosz

Stan loved God and he loved life. He loved his family and he loved the amazing friendships that he and Bonnie forged over the years from East Chicago to Tallahassee to Griffith. Stan loved the Town of Griffith and was fiercely protective of it for decades. He devoted countless hours agonizing over issues such as clean drinking water, level sidewalks, efficient storm sewers, safe railroad crossings, beautiful parks, low taxes, dependable streets and hiring qualified police officers.

The essence of Stan was his honesty and his leadership. He always led...from being a 15 year old catcher and clean up hitter among WWII vets, to calling plays in the huddle for his FSU football team, to chairing or being president of community boards, councils and booster clubs. Whether he was playing husband, father or grandfather – businessman, council member, bouncer or fullback – Stan was a magnificent blend of so many positive traits he shared with everyone he met. To us, Stan was Bonnie's darling sweetheart and hero, as well as AJ and Michael's dad and best friend. He was the consummate doting and playful Dzia Dzia and the funny and dependable Uncle Tarzan. He will be sorely missed. Sto lat! Sto lat!